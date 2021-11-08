Chance for some snowflakes on Tuesday morning – Matt

The rest of Monday will be pleasant with some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s. We’ll sink into the upper 30s during the evening and cloud up again as a storm approaches overnight.

Tuesday remains a somewhat complicated forecast, but here’s the gist of it. Wet weather moves in early Tuesday morning and will stay steady through the morning commute before easing up and turning into scattered rain after lunchtime. In Central Washington and the L-C Valley, we’ll see rain before sunrise. Meanwhile, in the northern valleys, precipitation will start as wet snow and transition to rain or a mix later in the day. This includes Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Colville, Republic, Chewelah, Newport, and Deer Park.

Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, we’re likely to see a mix of rain and snow early before switching to rain after sunrise. Higher elevation neighborhoods like the South Hill are more likely to see snow in the early morning hours. Look for slick and slushy roads on the morning commute as a result. Snow levels will rise above the valley floors as the day goes on, so any snow in the northern valleys will melt quickly.

The rest of the week looks less active with an occasional chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Rain is likely on Friday, but with the warmer weather in place by then it will be just rain for us.