Chalk Talk: The Cougars recent struggles to hold a big lead

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Washington State Cougar players, coaches and their fans. They’re sitting at 1-2 on the season, in both of those losses they held double-digit leads, only to see them evaporate.

In the Nick Rolovich-era, there have now been four games in which Washington state led by double digits and ended up with a loss. Last season, the Cougs led Oregon 19-7 in the final moments of the 2nd quarter, they ended up losing by 43-29. In the season finale at Utah, they led 28-7 at the half, but the Utes then came out and scored 38 unanswered points.

This year, Washington State led by 12 in the fourth quarter against Utah State, which ended with the Aggies scoring in the final seconds to complete the comeback win. Now, with the most recent USC game, the Cougs were dominating for more than 25 minutes in the first half, but the Trojans stormed back and scored 45 straight.

After the game, Rolovich tried to pinpoint the cause of some of the blown leads

“We definitely got to pick up our red zone game, our third down. Offensively we haven’t been great in backed-up situations…We’ll look at it and discuss it,” said Rolovich

Whatever the problem is, if the Cougs can’t play a complete 60 minutes, it will be a rough remainder of the season in conference play.

