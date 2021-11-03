Chalk Talk: Cougar edge rushers prove to be dominate in the Pac-12

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — As good as the Washington State offense has started to look in the middle part of the season, it’s the defense that has really emerged as a force, causing mayhem and frustration for opposing offenses.

That starts at the line and getting pressure in early. Through nine games this season, there have been two players on the cougar defensive line that have had a huge impact. We’re talking of course about red-shirt juniors, Ron stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson.

The two edge rushers have been all over the place this year, making their presence known throughout the Pac-12. Both players are near the top of the team in total tackles: Stone Jr. with 47 and Jackson with 31.

However, the two have made a living in the backfields this season. So far, Stone Jr. has 10.5 tackles for loss that have equaled out to 58 yards, and Jackson with 3.5 for 20 yards. The duo are also the team leaders in sacks on the season, with a combined 7.5, and Stone Jr. is tied for third in the conference for sacks.

“The emphasis is always: stop the run and then win money down. So when we get those opportunities, it’s like hey let’s get him off his spot let’s make sure he has to pump that ball. Let’s do what we can to affect the passer and ultimately cause an incompletion or sack or hit, anything to get us off the field,” said Stone Jr.

The Cougars will now head into their bye week, before heading down to Eugene to play the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 13.

