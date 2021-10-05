Chalk Talk: Cougar Defense continues to put pressure on opposing offenses

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. —It took three tries, but the Washington State Cougars finally played a complete 60-minute game on Sunday down in Berkeley.

While the offense didn’t exactly light it up, they did enough to allow the defense to dominate Cal. There are two statistics that stand out in particular that allowed the 21-6 victory to happen.

Let’s start with third and fourth down conversions. While the Cougars were 7/15 on 3rd down, Cal was just 3/15 getting to the first down marker. On fourth down, Washington State went 1/2, and the Golden Bear went 1/5.

A big reason for such a low conversion rate can be contributed to the Cougar front seven and how they were constantly in the California backfield. The Washington State defense compiled seven tackles for loss that equaled out to 36 yards, Cal only got 4 for 14 yards

“We know that it was important that we needed to stop the pass and just taking away what they’re looking for and making plays was huge for us,” said Armani Marsh after the win on Saturday.

If the Cougars can continue to get to opposing offenses and create pressure that should open the window for more turnovers and theoretically more points.

