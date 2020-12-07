Chair detaches from chairlift at 49 Degrees North, 2 suffer minor injuries

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Two people suffered minor injuries when a chair detached from a chairlift at 49 Degrees North on Saturday.

According to a release from the mountain, the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Chair 1.

The two people on the chair were immediately attended to by the ski patrol and were escorted to the patrol room.

The lift was stopped for about 20 minutes to assess the situation before the rest of the guests were safely unloaded.

Mountain officials are now investigating the mechanical issue and have closed Chair 1 until further notice.

