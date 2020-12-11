Chabad of Spokane holding Chanukah car parade, annual menorah lighting on Sunday

Erin Robinson by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chabad of Spokane will hold their annual Chanukah menorah lighting on Sunday.

This year, there will also be a car parade to celebrate the Festival of Lights. The parade will start at 4 p.m. in the old ShopKo parking lot at the corner of E. 44th and Regal.

The parade will drive by some of the elderly in the community in order to wish them a happy Chanukah, then continue toward downtown.

The menorah lighting will follow at 5 p.m. in Riverfront Park by the Rotary Fountain.

Click here to learn more and RSVP.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.