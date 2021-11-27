Chabad of Spokane holding annual menorah lighting, car parade Sunday

Chabad Menorah Lighting 2020 COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– Chabad of Spokane is welcoming the community to its annual menorah lighting this weekend.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park. It’s free to attend.

Before the lighting of the giant menorah, Chabad of Spokane will hold a car parade. That starts at 4 p.m. Sunday. If you want to take part in the parade, you can find more information on how to signup here. It will start at the old ShopKo on east 44th and Regal.

More information can be found here.

