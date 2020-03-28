CentruyLink Field transforming into field hospital to serve non-coronavirus patients

SEATTLE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee and other officials discussed plans on Saturday to transform CenturyLink Field Event Center into a field hospital for patients not experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Hospitals across Washington state have seen a surge in patients with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new field hospital will be a place where patients dealing with illnesses not related to COVID-19 can safely be treated, said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin.

Health officials said they will start moving equipment into the event center Sunday, and will be able to see patients within a matter of days.

At the conference, some questioned Gov. Inslee’s well-known rocky relationship with President Trump, citing Trump’s recent remarks over Inslee’s handling of the pandemic.

Inslee responded, saying his focus is on the safety of Washingtonians and he doesn’t plan to let anything interfere with that.

Currently, Inslee said they’re working to get more personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals, adding he’s been in contact with companies like Outdoor Research, which have started manufacturing masks and gowns for the cause.

When asked if he has plans to quarantine Washington as a hotspot, Inslee said there are no current plans to do so.

He did, however, reiterate the importance of social distancing, referencing a recent study that shows a decrease in projected death rates across Washington state due to the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.

“These numbers are becoming just a tally,” said Mayor Durkin. “It’s not. These are human lives.”

