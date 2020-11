Central WA Rep. Dan Newhouse tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Central Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse tested positive for COVID-19.

Newhouse announced the results from his test on Twitter; he was tested Tuesday and the results came back positive on Wednesday.

I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test. Last night, the results came back positive for the virus. My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) November 18, 2020

Newhouse says he will be quarantining and working from home for the time being.

