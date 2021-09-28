Central Valley’s George Sonko is a nice guy, until it’s time to play

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Central Valley Bears are enjoying a nice start to the football season. One big reason is the leadership of George Sonko: he’s this week’s Shining Star.

Sonko is a leader on the field and in the classroom where he has a 3.6 GPA, following in his mother’s footsteps.

