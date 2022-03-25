Central Valley’s Dylan Darling commits to WSU

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. – Central Valley’s Dylan Darling is going to be a Coug.

The 6-2 point guard announced his commitment to Washington State University on Thursday.

He said in a tweet that he’s extremely excited and beyond blessed to announce his commitment to WSU. He ended the tweet saying he can’t wait to get t work.

This past year, Darling surpassed Adam Morrison for both the highest scoring average and most points in one game.

He was named the MVP of the Greater Spokane League and state Class 4A Player of the Year.

