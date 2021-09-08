Central Valley students begin new school year with new COVID guidance

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One of the largest school districts in our region has kids going back to school this Wednesday.

Central Valley students and staff are beginning another school year in the pandemic.

Before you send your kids back to the classroom, here’s what the District is planning in terms of COVID guidelines.

Much like Spokane Public Schools, guidance isn’t as strict, but still puts safety at the forefront.

All students are returning to the classroom in person this year, unless they’re enrolled with Central Valley Virtual Learning.

Before going to school, temperature checks and health attestations are no longer required.

But masks will be — so make sure your students don’t forget theirs!

Central Valley is also taking added measures to slow the spread of the virus.

MERV 13 air filters are in the schools and air purification units are in each classroom.

In addition to these things, Central Valley schools will maintain 3ft of distance between students in the classroom.

They say social distancing will be more difficult in areas like the lunchroom.

COVID-19 testing will also be available for families and staff members.

CVSD is following guidance from Washington State Department of Health and Spokane Regional Health District regarding testing, quarantine and returning to school.

For more in depth information, see this page on the District website.

