Central Valley second graders to return to in-person learning next Wednesday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Second graders in the Central Valley School District will return to in-person learning on November 4.

Students enrolled in Option 1 or 4 will begin with a phased A/B approach. This means half of second graders will start Wednesday, while the other half starts on Thursday to ease students in before they all attend in-person on Friday.

Schools will reach out to families directly regarding their student’s schedule.

Buses will be running, but at 50 percent capacity for social distancing. Parents who are able to drop off and pick up their children are encouraged to do so.

“As we transition to in-person learning, our schools are ready to seamlessly switch between virtual and in-person learning and back as needed, by utilizing our virtual learning management system and curriculum as a platform for both learning models,” the district said. “We also ask for parent collaboration to help make in-person learning a success with our common expectations.”

A parent question and answer webinar will be held on November 2 at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Central Valley kindergarten students start in-person learning

RELATED: How to help your kids get used to wearing masks for school

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.