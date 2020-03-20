Central Valley SD expands meal services, childcare services during school closure

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District is expanding services for families during the coronavirus closure.

In an email sent to families, Superintendent Ben Small said the district will introduce additional meal pick-up sites in the next week, bringing the total from 11 to 15. Small estimates the district will have provided 18,000 meals by end of day Friday.

The district will also be introducing childcare services starting Monday, March 23. Four school buildings will be open to provide last resort childcare for healthcare workers and first responders.

“As this outbreak continues, we will need to rely on our friends and neighbors who work in the fields to keep us safe and cared for. In order to keep them at work, we will offer this critical service,” Small said.

Small said teachers will also provide additional learning opportunities for students, with a focus on graduating seniors so they can fulfill the credits they need.

On Wednesday, March 25, teachers will begin posting authentic academic engagement opportunities to their Google Classroom, Seesaw or ClassDojo sites.

“These activities are designed by our teachers and are meant to be reliable ways for your child to engage with academics and their teachers,” Small said. ” Our teachers are very excited to launch this next phase of our response and you will hear directly from them in the coming days with more details.”

