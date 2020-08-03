Central Valley School District to begin school year with full-time distance learning

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year with full-time, remote learning for all students.

CVSD has designed three different virtual learning options for students that families can choose from for the upcoming school year. Families must make their decision by August 21.

The first option is a school-paced virtual learning with a preference to transition to in-person learning when schools are allowed to do so. Class will be led by CVSD teachers and allow students to have an easier transition to in-person learning when it is available.

The second option is school-paced learning with a preference to stay virtual for the full school year. This will allow students to keep the same teachers throughout the year.

The third option is a self-paced virtual learning plan, which will allow students to work at their own pace to complete assignments over the course of the school year, guided by CVSD teachers.

“We’re ready to provide high-quality education that meets families and students where they are – and we’re prepared to adapt as conditions change,” said Superintendent Ben Small. “Our goal is to provide an individualized approach with tailored instruction from our highly qualified teachers.”

The district has also developed an in-person plan to implement as soon as the county meets the criteria for opening schools.

CVSD will host a series of webinars throughout August to share details and answer questions. The webinar schedule and full school reopening plan can be found at CVSD.org.

CVSD’s decision to go fully remote comes the same day that Spokane Public Schools made the same decision, citing a recommendation from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

