Central Valley School District releases tentative back-to-school plan

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District has released a tentative idea of what classes will look like when school resumes in the fall.

Right now, CVSD is hoping to offer in-person classes given approval from health officials, it reads in a letter to families. That said, the district is planning for multiple scenarios with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

One of those scenarios includes implementing a robust virtual learning curriculum, available to all students.

“This virtual learning model allows for continuity in the event of school closures and an option for families both this year and into the future,” said Superintendent Ben Small.

CVSD also presented a tentative Reopening Plan, based on grade level. As it stands, the district is suggesting students grades K-6 return for in-person learning, five days a week.

For students grades 7-12, in-person learning would be offered on an A/B schedule, meaning students would have three periods a day, which would be rotated throughout the week.

Both options include social distancing and heavily enforced safety measures.

The district hopes to blend the virtual learning model with in-person learning.

“Students will be able to move seamlessly between online and in-person as circumstances change for families or our schools,” Small said.

The district will be hosting webinars to answer more questions in the months to come, Small added.

