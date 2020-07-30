Central Valley School District lays out possible plans for school this fall

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash. — One thing is certain about school this fall; it’s going to be different.

Central Valley School District is trying to figure out its plan for classes and laid out a couple options for families to possibly choose from.

It’s important to know the state will have the final say in overall plans for school this fall, but it’s likely to be similar to what districts are already drawing up.

There’s also a good chance some of this changes as schools continue to plan.

Option one for Central Valley students includes in-person learning.

Grades K-6 would attend classes Monday through Friday.

Grades 7 and 8 would do the same but on a rotating schedule, and they’d only be in school 2-3 days a week.

High schoolers would also follow a rotating schedule which would include two days of classes in person each week. Each grade level requires students to wear masks while in school.

And then there’s option 2, which would allow students to keep up at home while attending classes online.

Those online sessions would be held in smaller groups and would be led by teachers.

Grades K-6 would do that each week day, but 7th and 8th graders would only do so 2-3 days a week on a rotating schedule.

High school students would only log on twice a week, but like 7th and 8th grade, there would be some assignments to do on days they do not log on.

There’s also a third option where students would only learn online at their own pace.

Central Valley also sent out a survey to see what parents think of these options.

About 4,000 parents completed it, and nearly 70 percent of them are willing to send their kids back to school this fall.

Transportation could be an issue for schools because of COVID-19 concerns, but two-thirds of parents in that survey said they wouldn’t mind driving their kids to school everyday.

Students needing to wear a face mask has some parents upset, and the survey showed a “high percentage” of parents disagreeing with that requirement.

READ: LIST: School districts determine back to school plans

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.