Central Valley School District hosting webinars for parent input on the school year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District is still putting together a plan for the start of the school year, and they want your input.

Parents can attend webinars, which will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The School District says parents can learn more about student options and ask questions.

For more information, including a link to the virtual sessions, check the CVSD website.

