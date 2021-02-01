Central Valley School District high school teachers believe hybrid model will make students ‘better learners’

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Central Valley students in seventh through 12th grades finally get to go to class this week, but only for one day a week.

Some students have opted to stay strictly virtual.

But for students who’ve opted in for this hybrid schedule, they are divided into four groups, and Group ‘A’ is going to class Monday morning.

Students will go to three 80-minute periods, grab lunch and head home to finish classes online.

The other three groups are fully learning online Monday.

On Tuesday, Group ‘A’ students will learn at home and Group ‘B’ will go to class in person.

All groups will learn at home on Wednesdays.

Group ‘C’ goes to class Thursday and Group ‘D’ goes to class on Friday.

Again, on the days one group is attending class in person, the other 3 groups are staying home and attending class virtually.

4 News Now spoke with two high school teachers who teach special education students.

They’ve been teaching a hybrid model since September where students are attending class both virtually and in-person.

Although the hybrid schedule that starts for students Monday will look a little different, they say just attending class one day a week is going to benefit students in and out of the classroom.

“They’re going to develop these relationships with their teachers and other kids in their class,” said Special Education teacher at University High School Kara Sharpe. “And then when they go back online for those other three or four days, I mean, they’re going to feel more connected to their teacher, they’re going to feel more connected to the rest of their class and I think in turn it makes them share out more and make them participate more in class.”

While this is a transition back to what’s more familiar, attending class in person, Special Education teacher at Central Valley High School, Brice Getch, says it could come with a little more accountability and responsibility on the other four virtual learning days.

“Everyone’s a stronger virtual learner than they were at the beginning of the year,” he said. “I think a lot of teachers and students are going to have a little bit higher expectations on the virtual side and then get to continue that relationship building face-to-face.”

Looking ahead, the hope is that by Mar. 1 students in seventh through 12th grades can attend class two days a week, but it all depends on if they’re safely able to do so.

