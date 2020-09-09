Central Valley School District begins virtual school year

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Central Valley School District Since remote learning will be more structured than it was in the spring, the school district is encouraging that each student have their own device.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Central Valley students in first through 12th grade will be starting either school-paced or self-paced virtual learning today.

Central Valley School District says about 70% of families chose a school-paced option while 30% chose to do self-paced.

But all learning will be virtual and teacher guided.

That being said, your child should have a device to get started today, but if you still need one, or need an extra one, this is the last week you can pick up a Chromebook.

And the district suggests each child in the household have their own device.

As for the school district’s preparation, they say after holding virtual summer school with some students for a couple of weeks, they’re confident in starting classes today.

Showing up for the first day, virtually, will look different for each student.

Under the school-paced option, elementary students will be counted for attendance each day, while middle and high school students will be counted each class period.

If you chose self-paced learning, you’ll have weekly meetings with a teacher, but your child is expected to log-in to the learning system each day.

As the first day approached, many parents have had concerns about Wifi access.

The school district says it plans to provide hotspots at learning support sites, which are made up of local churches, The Boys and Girls Club, and most recently, The HUB.

Looking ahead, here’s what parents need to know about:

Pick up a Chromebook at your child’s school between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 11.

Breakfast and lunch can be picked up weekly Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday or daily Monday through Friday.

The Help Desk is available by calling (509) 558-5457. They’re prepared to help with logging on the Chromebook, Blackboard learning system and with the curriculum.

More information and resources can also be found on the Central Valley School District website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.