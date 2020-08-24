Central Valley School District begins Chromebook distribution for virtual learning

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — With the first day of virtual classes a few weeks away, Central Valley School District will begin distributing Chromebooks to families that need them.

Since remote learning will be more structured than it was in the spring, the school district is encouraging that each student have their own device.

For CVSD, school starts on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and the plan is for students to stay home, but have different virtual learning options.

Central Valley School District says students can keep the Chromebooks they were given in the spring.

It’s also an opportunity for students, especially Kindergarten through 2nd grade students, who received iPads to trade them in for Chromebooks.

The school district says they have 6,000 Chromebooks prepared to be given out until Friday, Sept. 11.

There’s no formal plan yet for providing WiFi services for families that need it, but CVSD says it’s a possibility.

They’re also working on a tech support team to help families when classes start.

Chromebooks will be distributed between Monday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The drive-thru distribution will be at University High School and Central Valley High School at the bus entrances.

Families just need to have the names and student ID numbers for each child that needs a Chromebook.

