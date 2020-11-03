Central Valley School Dist. returning third graders to classrooms November 12

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Central Valley School District will be bringing third graders back to the classroom on November 12.

The district says they reached this decision after consulting with the Spokane Regional Health District. Families who chose Options 1 or 4 in regards to Central Valley’s back to school plan will return to in-person learning next week.

Students will be divvied up into A and B groups who will attend Thursday and Friday, respectively, while the district finished phasing in second grade students.

Buses will continue to run at 50-percent capacity, so families are encouraged to drive their students to school.

The school district notes that they are ready to switch back to virtual learning at any time.

