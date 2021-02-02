Central Valley school counselors connect with students as they come back to the classroom

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Many students have struggled with mental health during this pandemic — and it’s at every grade level.

Remote learning has been the source of frustration, anxiety and feelings of isolation in even the youngest students.

The Central Valley School District is working to help them as they come back to the classroom.

Kindergarten through fifth grade is back to full-time in-person learning.

Lisa Cleveland, the school counselor at Riverbend Elementary School says when class was all virtual, she checked in on virtual classes every week for about half an hour.

She saw some students enjoying virtual learning, but many more struggled with it.

As more students phased back to in-person learning, she started checking in every other week and with some students individually.

“I probably have more parent contact this year where parents will say ‘My kid is struggling, can you check on them?’,” said Cleveland. “That has been a change. In the past, I’ve had a few parents contact me but I think because we’ve built such a strong relationship through virtual and have really had to say ‘Parents, if you need something let us know’, they’ve gotten more comfortable.”

The Central Valley School District started having students answer questions for a Social, Academic, Emotional Behavior Risk screener or SAEBR screener last year.

Among second through fifth grade students, there was a 13% spike in the results from February to October 2020 where students were found to be more at-risk for social and emotional behavioral issues.

Cleveland says they’re hoping those results turn around when students are screened again this month while in-person learning again.

School counselor at Evergreen Middle School, Natalie Nootenboom, says the same is being seen among middle school students.

Sixth graders are also back in class full-time and says many of them were anxious, stressed about school and feeling isolated while in remote learning.

Now she’s trying to connect with students in-person and help them connect with each other.

“With the sixth graders, a lot of it has just been showing them the protocols, being out there to remind them and helping them make new friends,” said Nootenboom. “Seventh and eighth grade is going to be a little bit different because they won’t be here everyday. I think they’re very excited to even have limited contact.”

As more students phase back in, these counselors are continuing to check in on students and make themselves available to them.

