Central Valley School board race too close to call, Voelker leading in East Valley race
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School Board race is too close to call, but Pam Orebaugh currently leads with 38 percent of votes.
Ron Linebarger follows behind with 32.3 percent and Jared VonTobel has 29 percent.
Meanwhile in the East Valley School District, Justin Voelker has an early lead with nearly 48 percent of votes, while Carolyn Peterson has 29 percent and Emelie Braxton follows with 22 percent.
These results are just the first batch of results from the primary election; additional results are expected in the coming days.
The top two candidates in each race will advance to the November general election.
Central Valley School District – Director District No. 5
-
Pam Orebaugh NP
38.2%
5,926
-
Ron Linebarger NP
31.9%
4,944
-
Jared VonTobel NP
30.0%
4,651
East Valley School District – Director District No. 3
-
Justin Voelker NP
45.6%
1,643
-
Carolyn Peterson NP
30.3%
1,090
-
Emelie Braxton NP
24.1%
868
