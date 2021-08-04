Central Valley School board race too close to call, Voelker leading in East Valley race

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School Board race is too close to call, but Pam Orebaugh currently leads with 38 percent of votes.

Ron Linebarger follows behind with 32.3 percent and Jared VonTobel has 29 percent.

Meanwhile in the East Valley School District, Justin Voelker has an early lead with nearly 48 percent of votes, while Carolyn Peterson has 29 percent and Emelie Braxton follows with 22 percent.

These results are just the first batch of results from the primary election; additional results are expected in the coming days.

The top two candidates in each race will advance to the November general election.

Central Valley School District – Director District No. 5 15,521

East Valley School District – Director District No. 3 3,601

