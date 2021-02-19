Central Valley School Board approves next reopening phase for 7-12th graders

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY., Wash. — The Central Valley School Board on Thursday unanimously voted to approve the next phase of in-person learning for 7-12th graders.

This phase will begin on March 1 with all in-person students transitioning to an A/B schedule. That means students will have two, full days of in-person learning every week. Currently, students are divided into four cohorts, with each cohort attending school one day per week.

In an email to families, Superintendent Ben Small said specific schedules will be determined by school and communicated by principals.

“We know that this year has been a challenge for all of us. We are thankful for our staff, students and families’ passion and perseverance to overcome these challenges as we all move forward,” Small said.

RELATED: Central Valley School District to begin phasing in middle and high schoolers

READ: Washington adjusts school reopening guidance with hope of seeing more students return to classrooms

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.