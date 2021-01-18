Central Valley parents plan to ‘March for More’ in response to district’s latest in-person learning plan

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some Central Valley parents are planning to “March for More” on Tuesday in response to the district’s latest in-person learning plan.

Earlier this month, the Central Valley School District announced a phased-in learning plan that will bring middle and high schoolers back to campus once a week. Students will attend three, 80-minute periods once a week, then return home for online learning the rest of that day and the other days of the week.

The group protesting the latest re-entry plan said they do not feel it is enough in-person educational time. In a release sent by the group, they point to the AB hybrid in-person plan being used in the Mead School District.

“This newest roll-out actually removes the choices of education our kids have been learning under, further restricting their learning choice, which we find uncceptable,” the “March for More” group said.

The group intends to march outside of Central Valley High School from 2-3 p.m. and will then move to the district building from 3-4 p.m.

