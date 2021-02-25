Central Valley middle, high school students undergoing another hybrid schedule change

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After a month of going to class just one day a week, the Central Valley school board just approved a two-day-a-week hybrid model, which starts on Monday, Mar. 1.

This will be Phase 2 of Central Valley School District’s plan to bring students back to class.

Phase 1, which started in February, involves four cohorts of students.

Group ‘A’ students on Monday, Group ‘B’ on Tuesday, ‘C’ on Thursday and ‘D’ on Friday.

Now, students in Groups ‘A’ & ‘C’ are combining into a new Group ‘A’ — and Groups ‘B’ and ‘D’ are combining into a new Group ‘B’.

In this new A/B hybrid model, Group ‘A’ students attend class in person on Mondays and Thursdays while Group ‘B’ students go to class on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays will continue to be an all-virtual learning day. The district says it’s also a cleaning day for the schools.

It’s a lot of information, but your school should communicate with you via email what your student’s schedule will be.

Since the current hybrid model started, teachers at Central Valley H.S. and University H.S. say they’re glad to be back in the building.

But even more so, they’re glad to see students excited about being back.

The teachers say their jobs are easier because they can see and understand each student’s needs — but it hasn’t all been without difficulty, especially when instructing in-person and virtual students at the same time.

“I would say that’s the most difficult part is, you know, having that separation of ‘You guys are here and it’s amazing!’. But I don’t get to also collaborate with those of you that are on the screen,” said Leadership teacher at University H.S. Samantha Kern. “So that’s one reason I’m excited. I’m really excited to go back next week to half, just because, you know, there’s more student connections that will be made but also teachers will be able to see everyone.”

Virtual learning helped ease the social anxiety of some students and make others realize what learning style fits them best.

As they prepare to attend class two days a week — Leadership teacher at Central Valley H.S., Leanne Donley, says students are just glad things are going in the right direction.

“This last month, the kids have been so excited to be back, but they were really anxious because they knew it was going to change again,” she said. “Change causes anxiety and so we’re maneuvering that a lot in both of our realms right now and kind of the general sense is, ‘I can’t wait for this just to be the way it is’.”

It has yet to be approved, but the next and final phase of reopening secondary schools would have all students back to in-person learning five days a week starting on Apr. 5.

