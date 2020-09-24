Central Valley Kindergarteners to return to the classroom starting Oct. 5

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District announced a phased return to in-person learning on Wednesday, beginning with getting Kindergarten students back in the classroom by October 5.

The district plans to re-introduce students to the classroom in a phased A/B approach. Kindergarteners will return on Monday and Tuesday, October 5 and 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., with plans to transition to a full day of learning on Wednesday that week.

The district says transportation will be provided, but parents are encouraged to drive their students to school, if possible, in order to help with social distancing.

The goal is to bring students back one grade at a time, with at least two weeks between each transition. Special needs students are already attending in-person classes at Central Valley schools, and the CV Early Learning Center has remained open.

The announcement comes the same day the Spokane Regional Health District announced its support of a phased return to in-person learning.

Spokane Public Schools is taking a similar approach, with Kindergarten students expected to return to the classroom on Oct. 7.

“We will continue to meet our families at their readiness level,” said Superintendent Ben Small. “We look forward to seeing our students again in person—at a distance.”

