Central Valley girls win another state title with 59-55 win over Woodinville
TACOMA, Wash. – It’s a matchup we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Tacoma. The Central Valley Bears and the Woodinville Falcons, in the 4A State championship tournament.
After a one-year hiatus from a championship appearance, the Bears were back, and got double-figure scoring nights from Chloe Williams(20 points), Peyton Howard (18 points) and MJ Bruno (15 points).
The 59-55 win marks CV’s first state title since the 2017-2018 season.