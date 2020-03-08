Central Valley girls win another state title with 59-55 win over Woodinville

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

TACOMA, Wash. – It’s a matchup we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Tacoma. The Central Valley Bears and the Woodinville Falcons, in the 4A State championship tournament.

After a one-year hiatus from a championship appearance, the Bears were back, and got double-figure scoring nights from Chloe Williams(20 points), Peyton Howard (18 points) and MJ Bruno (15 points).

The 59-55 win marks CV’s first state title since the 2017-2018 season.

4A Girls Basketball Championship Final Score: Central Valley 59

Woodinville 55#HardwoodClassic pic.twitter.com/doXkmIsfXw — WIAA (@wiaawa) March 8, 2020