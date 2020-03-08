Central Valley girls win another state title with 59-55 win over Woodinville

Alyssa Charlston
Posted:
Updated:
by Alyssa Charlston
Central Valley girls basketball wins another state title in 2020
Central Valley girls basketball wins another state title in 2020
Central Valley girls basketball wins another state title in 2020

TACOMA, Wash. – It’s a matchup we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Tacoma. The Central Valley Bears and the Woodinville Falcons, in the 4A State championship tournament.

After a one-year hiatus from a championship appearance, the Bears were back, and got double-figure scoring nights from Chloe Williams(20 points), Peyton Howard (18 points) and MJ Bruno (15 points).

The 59-55 win marks CV’s first state title since the 2017-2018 season.

 