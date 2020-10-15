Central Valley first graders returning to classrooms October 21

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now Central Valley SD begins virtual learning

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Central Valley School District announced Wednesday that first graders in all of their elementary schools will return to in-person learning on October 21.

More specifically, students whose parents chose Option 1 or Option 4 of the district’s back-to-school plan.

The district says this decision was reached in consultation with the Spokane Regional Health District. They say county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz is closely monitoring symptoms in younger populations to make sure transmission remains low.

RELATED: Central Valley Kindergarteners to return to the classroom starting Oct. 5

RELATED: Central Valley kindergarten students start in-person learning

First graders will return in a phased A/B approach, with half of students in on Wednesday, then the other half on Thursday, then all students back in the classroom on Friday, October 23.

Parents are encouraged to drive their kids to school, but buses will be available at 50-percent capacity.

The district says they are ready to move back to remote learning and otherwise seamlessly switch between distanced and in-person learning.

There will be an online parent Q&A on Monday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, including a link to the webinar, visit the Central Valley School District website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.