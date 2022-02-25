Centennial Trail pedestrian bridge to get complete makeover

by Will Wixey

Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Centennial Trail bridge, also known as the Kardong Bridge, is getting a makeover.

The bridge is showing its age, becoming a new target for Spokane’s Parks and Recreation department. Renovation plans for the bridge are now in place, including getting rid of the bridge’s old wood, cleaning up its steel and adding a pre-cast concrete deck that’s built to last.

There are also plans to redesign most of the bridge, like adding new railings to open up the bridge to the Spokane River. They will also add new lighting so that the bridge is safe to walk across at night.

Funding for the project comes from the Spokane City Council, which allocated $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Construction bids will go out later this spring. The bridge renovations are scheduled to be completed by early 2023.

