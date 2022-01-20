Centennial Middle School moves to virtual learning

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The West Valley School District said one of its middle schools will move to remote learning starting Thursday.

The district said Centennial Middle School will move to remote virtual learning beginning Jan. 20.

School leaders said parents should check their emails for more details.

The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 49 confirmed student cases from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.

RELATED: ‘It was so hard’: Parents concerned about possibility of returning to remote learning

RELATED: Washington students’ test scores drop significantly

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.