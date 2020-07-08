Census Bureau looking to hire over 1,000 Eastern Washington residents

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 2019 CNN The Supreme Court ponders whether a citizenship question should be included on the 2020 census form.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire over 1,000 enumerators in Eastern Washington.

According to the Bureau, Washington is currently sitting at a 67.3-percent response rate of the 2020 Census—and Spokane is at a very high 71.6 percent response rate. The Bureau notes that many areas in Eastern Washington are below 50 percent.

The Census Bureau is looking to hire over 1,000 people to go door-to-door and follow up with residents, asking them to fill out the Census.

Employees will be paid up to $16 an hour.

For more information and an application, visit the 2020 Census website here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.