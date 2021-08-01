Celebrities, fans return to The Showcase golf fundraiser during hot, hazy weekend

by Elenee Dao

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The hot temperatures and smoky skies didn’t keep celebrities and fans away from the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course Saturday morning.

The annual Showcase event is back in full swing this weekend after taking a year off due to COVID.

“I know the turnout we’re going to have this year is going to be awesome. People are wanting to do stuff, people want to get out,” said Mark Mulder, former professional baseball player who played in The Showcase. “I love seeing the kids out. More than anything I love seeing people smiling faces. They’ve unfortunately been covered up a little bit, so it’s nice to see everybody out here.”

Mulder was one of more than 40 other players who showed up Saturday morning.

It was a sight many came out to see, including Andy Crateau and his family. He was excited to see some local basketball legends play golf.

“Some of the Gonzaga players, our hometown people, I like to see them,” he said.

Luckily for him, Adam Morrison was in attendance.

“We’re just honored to live in an area that’s so amazing, that has a course like this and can create these opportunities,” Crateau said.

Superbowl MVP Marcus Allen enjoys that opportunity of playing at the Showcase, regardless of how hot or hazy it was. An excessive heat warning was in place throughout the event.

“It’s a blessing to be out here today. What a beautiful place, even with all the smoke, it doesn’t take away all the beauty of this illustrious community and stuff in Coeur d’Alene — the golf course, the people, coming out to a fundraiser to raise money for cancer,” he said.

Since 2014, The Showcase raised $17 million for the Community Cancer Fund. The money goes to people fighting cancer in the Inland Northwest. A spokesperson with The Showcase says after this weekend, they believe it’ll hit $20 million.

