Celebrate Spokane Cultural Days, Black History Month at the SkyRide this Saturday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The community is invited to celebrate Spokane Cultural Days and Black History Month at the Numerica SkyRide this Saturday.

Rides will be free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but a $1 donation is suggested. All money raised will go directly to the Carl Maxey Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

These two nonprofits provide services that focus on addressing the needs of Spokane’s Black community. They offer business support, rental assistance, community outreach and more.

“When we all collaborate for impactful days like this, it makes life better for everyone in our community,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact. “Numerica’s core purpose is enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities. We live this out by giving back to the organizations that make us stronger. Last year’s event was a great success! Numerica is pleased to be able to sponsor again this year. We’re hopeful for a great turnout this weekend!”

The Carl Maxey Center is also putting together a scavenger hunt and crafts for families. Numerica will be passing out free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies. These will be purchased from Christ Kitchen and Dutch Bros, two organizations that help people of color or give back to those that do.

