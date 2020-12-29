Celebrate New Year’s with The Melting Pot’s ‘Fondue Night In’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Want to send off 2020 in style, from the comfort of your own home? The Melting Pot has made the “New Year’s Eve Fondue Night In” just for you.

This menu includes a four-course dinner with a bottle of champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries and party favors.

All well and good, but what’s for dinner?—Surf and turf, cheese fondue with artisan breads, a charcuterie board, and a specialty salad. Of course, there is no other way to wash that all down without a chocolate fondue, with additional options like cream puffs, macarons and cheesecake available.

👀 Sneak peak of our New Year’s Eve Fondue Night In menu! 4-course dinner includes a bottle of bubbly, 3 chocolate dipped… Posted by The Melting Pot on Saturday, December 26, 2020

The Fondue Night In will cost $129 per couple, and online ordering has officially opened as of Monday!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.