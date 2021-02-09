Celebrate National Pizza Day by supporting local! Here are a few recommendations from the 4 News Now team

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday is National Pizza Day and there is no better way to celebrate than by picking up a pie from your favorite local restaurant.

Are you looking for some recommendations? 4 News Now team has compiled a list of some of our favorite pizza joints to help you out.

Versalia Pizza (formerly Veraci Pizza):

“Order the Amante Di Carne! It’s the first thing I ever had when I came to Spokane and I’ve stuck with it. It comes with pepperoni, Italian sausage, black olives, red onions and shaved parmesan on savory red sauce with a three cheese blend.” – Destiny Richards, reporter

Brother’s Office Pizzeria

“I LOVE Brother’s Office pizza on 32nd in the Valley! The Veggie is my favorite (especially with extra artichoke hearts)… the Ricotta and the Combo are close behind! BUT, you can’t miss with a Papa Murphy’s Cowboy, either!” – Robyn Nance, anchor

Republic Pi

“The Dalton from Republic Pi is hands down my favorite pizza in Spokane. It comes with honey-apple barbecue sauce, cheese, pulled pork, green onions and coleslaw. You also can’t have pizza without beer. Add a porch glow amber from No-Li and you’ll be set!” – Erin Robinson, digital manager

Chico’s Pizza

“Chico’s Pizza in Moses Lake is legendary in the area. Try their famous Hochstatter pizza.” – Derek Deis, anchor.

MacKenzie River Pizza

“There’s something so cozy about this place—maybe we just need more sit-down pizza joints! MacKenzie River Pizza serves a whole lot more than pizza, like elevated tavern fare, flatbreads and salads, but their namesake doesn’t disappoint. Pizzas like the Humble Boy, decked out with garlic, spinach and four Italian cheeses, or the Reuben, the BBQ Pizza, the Smokin’ Q? I can’t even wrap my head around all the good menu picks!” – Connor Sarles, digital producer

