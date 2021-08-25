Celebrate National Park Service Founders Day with free entry to all national parks

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wednesday is National Park Service Founders Day, marking the 105th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service.

President Woodrow Wilson authorized the service on August 25, 1916. The day honors the national park system’s preservation and conservation efforts.

To mark the anniversary, entry to all national parks is free Wednesday.

In Washington, parking on recreational lands across the state is free Wednesday as well. No Discover Pass is required.

Learn more about the anniversary here.

