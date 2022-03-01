Celebrate National Pancake Day while helping a good cause
SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you like pancakes and helping a good cause?
It’s National Pancake Day and IHOP is using it as an opportunity to give back to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
Pancake-lovers can visit any Spokane IHOP for a short-stack. The pancakes are free, but you’re encouraged to make a donation to support CMN hospitals, including Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.
IHOP has three locations in the greater area:
- 4209 N Division St
- 5403 E Sprague Ave
- 14706 E Indiana Ave
