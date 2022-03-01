Celebrate National Pancake Day while helping a good cause

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you like pancakes and helping a good cause?

It’s National Pancake Day and IHOP is using it as an opportunity to give back to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Today is a great day for pancakes. Visit any #Spokane @IHOP for a free short-stack of their world-famous pancakes and make a donation to support @CMNHospitals, including Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. Talk about a delicious deal 🥞 #NationalPancakeDay pic.twitter.com/F6QVmnKQeG — Providence Eastern WA 😷 (@providence_phc) March 1, 2022

Pancake-lovers can visit any Spokane IHOP for a short-stack. The pancakes are free, but you’re encouraged to make a donation to support CMN hospitals, including Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

IHOP has three locations in the greater area:

4209 N Division St

5403 E Sprague Ave

14706 E Indiana Ave

