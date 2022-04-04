Celebrate National Library Week with these top titles
It’s National Library Week! It’s a time to celebrate the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in our communities.
One of the best ways to celebrate is by visiting your local branch.
If you need some help picking out your next read, we’re here to help. 4 News Now reached out to local libraries to get an idea of some of the top titles among local readers.
Here’s what people read:
Top Titles (2020) – Spokane Public Library
Fiction: Where the Crawdads Sing
eAudio: Becoming
eBook: American Dirt
YA: The Hate U Give
Non-Fiction: A Pilgrimage to Eternity
Top Titles (2021) – Spokane Public Library
Fiction: Four Winds
eAudio: Where the Crawdads Sing
eBook: Four Winds
YA: Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
Non-Fiction: Nomadland by Jessica Bruder
Top Titles (Jan. 2020-March 2022) – Spokane County Library District
The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah
Cat Kid Comic Club, by Dav Pilkey
The Cold Millions, by Jess Walter
Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens
Dog Man #8: Fetch 22, by Dav Pilkey
A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham
Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights, by Dav Pilkey
Missing and Endangered, by J.A. Jance
Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarty
The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child
Top Titles, Young Adult (Jan 2020-March 2022) – Spokane County Library District
Shadow and Bone, by Leigh Bardugo
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, by Suzanne Collins
The Call of the Wild, by Jack London
Midnight Sun, by Stephenie Meyer
The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas
The Hunger Games, by Suzanne Collins
The Tyrant’s Tomb, by Rick Riordan
The Lightning Thief, by Rick Riordan
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, by Jenny Han
The Ship of the Dead, by Rick Riordan
Top Titles (since 2020) – Coeur d’Alene Public Library
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Anxious People by Fredrik Backman
Dark Sky by CJ Box
Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Harry Potter And The Sorceror’s Stone by JK Rowling
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
All The Devils Are Here by Louise Penny
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
