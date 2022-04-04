Celebrate National Library Week with these top titles

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

It’s National Library Week! It’s a time to celebrate the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in our communities.

One of the best ways to celebrate is by visiting your local branch.

If you need some help picking out your next read, we’re here to help. 4 News Now reached out to local libraries to get an idea of some of the top titles among local readers.

Here’s what people read:

Top Titles (2020) – Spokane Public Library

Fiction: Where the Crawdads Sing

eAudio: Becoming

eBook: American Dirt

YA: The Hate U Give

Non-Fiction: A Pilgrimage to Eternity

Top Titles (2021) – Spokane Public Library Fiction: Four Winds eAudio: Where the Crawdads Sing eBook: Four Winds YA: Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo Non-Fiction: Nomadland by Jessica Bruder

Top Titles (Jan. 2020-March 2022) – Spokane County Library District

The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah Cat Kid Comic Club, by Dav Pilkey The Cold Millions, by Jess Walter Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens Dog Man #8: Fetch 22, by Dav Pilkey A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights, by Dav Pilkey Missing and Endangered, by J.A. Jance Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarty The Sentinel, by Lee Child and Andrew Child

Top Titles, Young Adult (Jan 2020-March 2022) – Spokane County Library District

Shadow and Bone, by Leigh Bardugo The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, by Suzanne Collins The Call of the Wild, by Jack London Midnight Sun, by Stephenie Meyer The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas The Hunger Games, by Suzanne Collins The Tyrant’s Tomb, by Rick Riordan The Lightning Thief, by Rick Riordan To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, by Jenny Han The Ship of the Dead, by Rick Riordan

Top Titles (since 2020) – Coeur d’Alene Public Library

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave Anxious People by Fredrik Backman Dark Sky by CJ Box Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Harry Potter And The Sorceror’s Stone by JK Rowling Untamed by Glennon Doyle All The Devils Are Here by Louise Penny Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.