Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at these local shops

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and with the hot weather sticking around, there is no reason not to celebrate!

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation declaring July as “National Ice Cream Month” and the third Sunday of the month as “National Ice Cream Day.”

If you are looking to celebrate, consider picking up a cup or a cone from one of these Inland Northwest businesses:

The Scoop

1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane

1238 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

Sweet Peaks

415 W Main Ave, Spokane

108 N 4th St, Coeur d’Alene

Doyle’s Ice Cream Parlor

2229 W Boone Ave

Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle

802 W Garland Ave

Volonti Gelato

3403 E Sprague, Spokane

Pete and Belle’s Ice Cream Shop

1330 N Argonne Rd, Suite C, Spokane Valley

14700 E Indiana Ave, Suite 5512, Spokane Valley

Park Bench Cafe

1928 S Tekoa St, Spokane

Abi’s Ice Cream

112 N 4th St, Coeur d’Alene

Mrs. Honeypeeps Sweet Shop

210 N. Sherman Ave, Coeur d’Alene

Roger’s Ice Cream

1224 Sherman Ave, Coeur d’Alene

