Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at these local shops
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and with the hot weather sticking around, there is no reason not to celebrate!
In 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation declaring July as “National Ice Cream Month” and the third Sunday of the month as “National Ice Cream Day.”
If you are looking to celebrate, consider picking up a cup or a cone from one of these Inland Northwest businesses:
The Scoop
1001 W 25th Ave, Spokane
1238 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane
Sweet Peaks
415 W Main Ave, Spokane
108 N 4th St, Coeur d’Alene
Doyle’s Ice Cream Parlor
2229 W Boone Ave
Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle
802 W Garland Ave
Volonti Gelato
3403 E Sprague, Spokane
Pete and Belle’s Ice Cream Shop
1330 N Argonne Rd, Suite C, Spokane Valley
14700 E Indiana Ave, Suite 5512, Spokane Valley
Park Bench Cafe
1928 S Tekoa St, Spokane
Abi’s Ice Cream
112 N 4th St, Coeur d’Alene
Mrs. Honeypeeps Sweet Shop
210 N. Sherman Ave, Coeur d’Alene
Roger’s Ice Cream
1224 Sherman Ave, Coeur d’Alene
