Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals and freebies

Wednesday is National Coffee Day and the only way to celebrate is with a big cup (hot or iced)!

Caffeine lovers can cash in on some sweet deals at these local shops and national chains:

Indaba Coffee Roasters

Get 50 percent off all drinks when you use code “COFFEEDAY” on the Joe Coffee App.

Ladder Coffee and Toast

Enjoy 50 percent off all drinks.

Starbucks

Get a free Pike Roast when you bring a clean, reusable cup (up to 20 ounces).

McDonald’s

Get a 99-cent hot or iced coffee when you use the McDonald’s app.

7-Eleven

Get a free coffee when you purchase a baked good.

Krispy Kreme

Enjoy a free coffee and donut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

Panera

Parents and caregivers can get free coffee all day.

