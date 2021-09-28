Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals and freebies
Wednesday is National Coffee Day and the only way to celebrate is with a big cup (hot or iced)!
Caffeine lovers can cash in on some sweet deals at these local shops and national chains:
Indaba Coffee Roasters
Get 50 percent off all drinks when you use code “COFFEEDAY” on the Joe Coffee App.
Ladder Coffee and Toast
Enjoy 50 percent off all drinks.
Starbucks
Get a free Pike Roast when you bring a clean, reusable cup (up to 20 ounces).
McDonald’s
Get a 99-cent hot or iced coffee when you use the McDonald’s app.
7-Eleven
Get a free coffee when you purchase a baked good.
Krispy Kreme
Enjoy a free coffee and donut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
Panera
Parents and caregivers can get free coffee all day.
Did we miss one? Let us know by email erinr@kxly.com
