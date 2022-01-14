Celebrate National Bagel Day Saturday with The Hidden Bagel

by Destiny Richards

Hidden Bagel on the South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hidden Bagel is a new breakfast spot on Spokane’s South Hill — and the perfect place to celebrate National Bagel Day.

It’s called The ‘Hidden’ Bagel, but it’s not hard to find. It’s right next to The Scoop and has the same owner.

Jennifer Davis opened The Hidden Bagel as a way to bring a unique, East Coast-style bagel shop to Spokane.

The Scoop sold bagels and sandwiches, but ice cream was the highlight.

The Hidden Bagel is Davis’ new venture to provide freshly made bagels, schmear (a.k.a. cream cheese), and soon, espresso.

Tomorrow is #NationalBagelDay and we’re live at The Hidden Bagel on Spokane’s South Hill! Check out these delicious, scratch-made bagels on #GMNW! 😋 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/pRsa4yPf8T — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) January 14, 2022

This Saturday, Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day and bakers will be prepping three times to bagels!

Pre-orders will start at noon on Friday, Jan. 14 and the link will be open until they are sold out.

You can pick up your pre-ordered from 9 a.m. to noon on National Bagel Day.

For more information, see the official Hidden Bagel website.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

