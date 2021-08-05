Celebrate local art and buy handcrafted goods this weekend at Terrain’s Bazaar

by Vincent Saglimbeni

Steve Huntington on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.— One of Spokane’s favorite events is back!

Terrain’s Bazaar was put on pause last year because of the pandemic, but now artists and art-lovers can fill the streets of downtown once again.

The event is a marketplace for artists, artisans and craftspeople to sell their products and build a sense of community with their customers. Guests can peruse vendor booths full of handmade goods, local products and maybe even find the next piece of art to display at home.

There will be dozens of vendors, including Blissful Balms & Bath, The PNW Dream, Spokaloo, Northwest Spindrift and more. There will also be activities in River Park Square, a beer garden sponsored by Flatstick Pub and live music.

Bazaar kicks off on Saturday and runs from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this summer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.