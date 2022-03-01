CDC warns of new powdered infant formula recall

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recalled one lot of Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula due to possible contamination of Cronobacter.

The CDC advises parents to not feed the recalled infant formula to their children, as it could make them very ill and may result in death.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that is naturally found in the environment but can cause serious sickness in infants. Five babies have already been hospitalized and the bacterial infection may have contributed to death in two patients.

If you have the Similac formula with lot code 27032K80 (can) or 27032K800 (case) on the bottom of the package, throw it away immediately.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said if your baby has symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection, such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool, you need to call your doctor immediately.

The products have been distributed nationwide and no illnesses have been reported in Washington or Idaho.

You can find more information on the CDC’s website. Photos of the affected product can be found here.

PREVIOUS: Health officials warn parents of recalled infant formulas being sold in Idaho

READ: Deadly Listeria outbreak leads Dole to recall salads

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.