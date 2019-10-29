CDC: Vaping related illnesses appear to be leveling off

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

The CDC is reporting cases of vaping related illness appear to be leveling off. The agency believes warnings from health officials may have played a role in the decline.

To date, more than 1,600 cases of lung injury associated with vaping have been confirmed and the number of deaths has risen to 34.

Health advocates in Spokane County continue to educate parents and students about the health and addiction risks.

Spokane Valley Youth Voice Leaders joined the Greater Spokane Substance Abuse Council in hosting a community forum Monday night discussing teen drinking and vaping.

Results from the Washington State Healthy Youth Survey revealed alcohol use is at an all time low among teens, while the use of vape products continues to rise. The organization says parents are the number one influence on their children’s decisions. Adults can help teens avoid becoming addicted by talking with them early and often about the risks.

