CDC: Vaccinated Americans are safe to travel again

SPOKANE, Wash.–The COVID-19 vaccine is now serving as a golden ticket to normalcy.

You get your shot, then it’s safe to fly again.

“We have now several newly released studies documenting the real world effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Those studies show a person is 80 percent less likely to get infected two weeks after receiving their first dose. That second shot makes you 90 percent less likely to get sick.

That’s why the CDC is no longer recommending you get tested before flying as long as you’re fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandkids without getting a COVID-19 test or self quarantining,” Dr. Walensky said.

That’s giving families like the Chesters even more reassurance to fly to Florida for spring break.

“We feel pretty comfortable,” the family said. “The people we’re gonna go visit also are vaccinated, so we’re feeling pretty safe about it.”

The change from the CDC comes as travel surges around the U.S. TSA screened more than 38 million Americans in March; the most during the pandemic.

Others who are fully vaccinated are using their sense of protection to handle some business.

“I came up here in October and came back this week to buy some land near Republic,” Mike Koller said.

All travelers are still expected to mask up. If you’re flying internationally, it’s still recommended you get tested 3-5 days after you return, but those who are vaccinated don’t have to quarantine when they get back.

