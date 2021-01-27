CDC unveils app to track COVID-19 vaccine reactions

The CDC has unveiled a new tool where you can communicate with them about any after effects of the vaccine. The program is called V-Safe, its a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide you with personalized check-in’s once you’ve received the vaccine.

You’re eligible to enroll in V-Safe as soon as you receive your first vaccine. Participation is voluntary and you can opt out at any time.

Signing up for V-Safe requires some personal information, as well as vaccine information that will be given to you when you get the shot. The CDC says your information is protected so it stays confidential and private. The program uses existing information systems managed by the CDC, FDA and other federal agencies, which have strict security measures.

Once you sign up through the CDC website, you will receive a text message each day asking you how you’re feeling. After that you will get check-in messages once a week for up to five weeks. After you second doses you’ll receive check-in’s at three, six, and 12 months.

The CDC says this is an important program to participate in because it allows them to monitor the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in real time. If there are any serious health problems reported, they can be quickly investigated by medical experts and scientists.

In addition to V-Safe, the CDC will utilize the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, as well as the Vaccine Safety Datalink. Both are used to monitor the safety of vaccines throughout the United States as part of the nation’s comprehensive approach to vaccine safety.

The CDC says, if you think you’re having a health problem that’s related to the COVID-19 vaccine between your V-Safe check-in’s or after you finish the program, contact your healthcare provider.

