CDC, Toxic Substances and Disease Registry release Airway Height’s PFAS report

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– There will be a meeting at the end of March to go over a report from the CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry about the water in Airway Heights.

On Thursday, the federal agencies released the polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) exposure assessment test for the city. In 2017, the City of Airway Heights discovered its water supply was contaminated with PFAS from a fire-training site on Fairchild Air Force Base.

City leaders reminded people the water they’re drinking is safe. It’s been bringing in water from the City of Spokane while it works on a permanent solution to replace its own water support.

In February, the city received a $500,000 loan to replace its water system. The Airway Heights City Council accepted the 0-percent interest loan from the Washington State Office of Drinking Water on Feb 22. The funding will go towards preconstruction activities for the replacement water source, including preliminary design and engineering.

The CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will hold a community meeting to review and discuss the assessment report at 6 p.m. on March 23, 2022. You can register for it online here or call in at 1 (415)655-0002 with access code: 2439 423 0006.

You can find the full report online here.

RELATED: Airway Heights secures $500k to help replace the city’s water system

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.