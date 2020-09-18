CDC study: Pregnant women with COVID-19 may at increased risk of preterm delivery

Erin Robinson

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control shows that pregnant women who are hospitalized with COVID-19 may be at an increased risk of giving birth prematurely.

New data shows that 13 percent of births among women who were hospitalized with COVID were preterm, compared to 10 percent of births in the general population.

The study also shows preterm births happened about three times more frequently in symptomatic pregnant women than in those who were asymptomatic.

The findings are based on data of nearly 600 hospitalized pregnant women with COVID in 13 states between March 1 and August 22.

Among the women who were showing symptoms, 16 percent ended up in intensive care.

